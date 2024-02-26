FMOLHS taps new president and CEO

After a monthslong nationwide search, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, parent company of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the OLOL children’s hospital, has tapped E.J. Kuiper to serve as its next president and CEO.

Kuiper transitioned into the role May 1, according to FMOLHS.

Kuiper joins FMOLHS from CommonSpirit Health, where he served as CEO of the Midwest Division, leading 28 hospitals across four states with 14,000 employees and 1,600 physicians.

Prior to that, he served as CEO of the Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which included nine hospitals, a nursing college and medical group with $1.4 billion in revenue.

A native of the Netherlands, Kuiper was recruited by Hospital Corporation of America in 1991 to serve as a physical therapist at a hospital in Florida. He was recognized as a rising star in the health system and he ultimately became COO of the facility.

Dr. Richard Vath, who has led the health system since 2019, announced last summer he was resigning.