First look: The Vintage brings gourmet beignets, coffee and cocktails to downtown

What if there was one place where you could eat beignets and sip cafe au lait in the morning, and then later bite into a flatbread with a craft cocktail in hand during the evening happy hour. What if you could also go there to meet a friend for lunch and then grab warm cookies and milk to-go?

This place now exists: a stylish downtown spot called The Vintage. The New Orleans-born restaurant is set to open downtown Monday, May 18, in the space formerly occupied by Magpie Cafe in The Commerce Building on Third and Laurel streets. After the initial opening date in March was delayed because of the COVID-19 shutdown, The Vintage is ready to start cooking.

The restaurant’s interior features wood-paneled walls with photos of iconic women from different decades, including Marilyn Monroe, Farrah Fawcett and Gabrielle Union. A vintage piano, black leather booths and a sophisticated bar lined with blue, velvet-padded squares give The Vintage a classic vibe.

While the style of the restaurant has an old-school theme, the menu is trendy and modern. The restaurant sells beignets, breakfast dishes, flatbreads, sandwiches, savory bites, charcuterie and cheese boards. The menu also includes dishes such as avocado toast and dry-rub chicken wings with Creole tomato ranch.

The restaurant’s signature beignets are served all day. Customers can order traditional beignets, beignet bites, a flavored “fancy beignet” and a flight with three gourmet beignets of your choice. Fancy beignet flavors include matcha, s’mores and strawberry. The cafe plans to add seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, blueberry and peppermint during the holidays.

The cocktail menu was designed with Baton Rouge in mind. Signature drinks include the Death Valley, which includes cognac, Noilly Prat dry vermouth and pineapple; the El Joe Burrow, a tequila drink mixed with ginger beer, pineapple and Herbsaint liqueur; and the Laurel Street Mule, which has Tito’s Handmade Vodka with mint and lime, topped with Prosecco.

