First look: Inside BLDG 5 under the Perkins Road overpass 

After three years of work and construction, BLDG 5 Market + Kitchen + Patio, located under the Perkins Road overpass is finally open.

The converted shed functions as a stylish eatery, marketplace, a patio and a bar, with owners Brumby and Misti Broussard saying they want the restaurant to feel like home to guests.

Currently, BLDG 5 serves a daily market menu, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where diners can grab sandwiches, like the grilled cheese with mozzarella, brie, havarti and Tillamook cheddar, or the Short Rib Smash, with braised short rib, havarti and pickled mustard aioli.

From 4 p.m. until close, the dinner menu includes boards meant to be shared, soups, salads, sandwiches and plates like the Blistered Shishito Peppers, or Vasi, which can be ordered with items like whipped goat cheese or bacon jam. “We wanted it to be rustic and laid-back and full service,” Brumby says about the dinner menu.

The restaurant also has breakfast items that people can pick up the way to work.

Brumby estimates around 200 plants decorate the outside and inside of BLDG 5, as an important part of the aesthetic.

Most of the items, including parts of the fence and even the silverware, are reclaimed, the result of hours spent searching antique shops all over. A private room tucked in the corner is even called the “Relic Room,” after the large cathedral relic hanging on the wall.

The upstairs deck, called “High Five,” has one table in the middle so that nothing takes away from the view, or the feeling of being up so high, according to Misti.

“It’s a place where you can come with friends, you can come with family, you can come on a date. There’s so many different pockets here,” Misti says. “We want you to feel comfortable enough to get up and grab silverware if you want, but we’re here to take care of you.

BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St. Read the full story from 225 Dine, and subscribe to the free e-newsletter here.