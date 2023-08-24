First look: Hollywood Casino’s $80M transformation is complete 

Three years in the making, the roughly $80 million transformation of Hollywood Casino into The Queen Baton Rouge is finally finished, with the grand opening of the new gaming facility tonight at 9 p.m.

Along with the latest in slot machines, table games and sports books, the downtown Baton Rouge attraction features several new dining concepts, including Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar and the anchor eatery, 1717, a full-service restaurant with a menu of steaks, seafood and casual shareables in a large space with river views.

