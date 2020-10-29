First look: Gov’t Taco will open its new location on Election Day 

Government buildings never looked so good. OK, so Gov’t Taco is not an actual government-run building. But it is inspired by the American political system—and all the conspiracies that come with it.

Inside the local favorite’s new home on Government Street, the bar is decked out in black tiles with patriotic white stars. Behind it, a framed portrait of George Washington gets a modern update with a pink neon light slashed across his eyes. In the dining area, there are three, tall, fluted columns like you might find on a D.C. landmark.

After being announced as the first vendor in White Star Market, Gov’t Taco debuted its booth when the market opened in May 2018. The local taco joint went on hiatus almost two years later, though, when the market permanently shut down in March during the pandemic.

“Going from White Star Market to this was the natural evolution for us,” Gov’t Taco owner Jay Ducote says. “It was something that we were planning pre-COVID. It is interesting trying to open my first full restaurant during a pandemic. But this was kind of the next step in the progression of Gov’t Taco, and we certainly aren’t planning on stopping here. We really want the vibe to be your friendly neighborhood taco joint.”

Ducote says plans for the bricks-and-mortar had been in the works since April 2019. Once White Star closed, the Gov’t Taco team put all its efforts into this new location, which shares a building with the new Cypress Coast Brewing. Now, the time has come. The restaurant will officially (and intentionally) open on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The menu has more than doubled its size. It’s still dotted with customer favorites like The Magna Carrot taco with cane-glazed carrots, black bean puree, goat cheese, chimichurri and pepitas; and Clucks and Balances, which is made with smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken skins and white barbecue sauce.

It also has new additions like the Buffalo Bill taco, made with crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese crema, cabbage, carrots and micro cilantro; and the Phillibuster, made with coffee- and chile-braised beef, cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers.

For the first time, Gov’t Taco will also be serving alcoholic beverages, and the cocktails at its new bar are just as playful as the food menu.

“I think everyone was expecting to walk in here and see the deli paper pattern all over the place. But we wanted to make it more elevated,” says Blair Loup, creative director of Gov’t Taco and vice president of Jay Ducote Hospitality Group. “So we made the space dark, played up the conspiracy a little more and just had fun with it.”

