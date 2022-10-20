First look: Barstool Sportsbook opening at L’Auberge this weekend 

Barstool Sportsbook is coming to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge this Friday.

L’Auberge spent $6.7 million and about six months on renovations to prep for the opening, which will be the brand’s 13th location. The renovation included cutting into the casino floor to create the 10,000-square-foot bar that seats 250 guests.

It marks a growing expansion of the Barstool brand’s wildly popular sports betting app of the same name, with other locations at casinos in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan and Indiana.

Previously known as The Stadium, the space at L’Auberge has been transformed into a sports betting bar that the team at L’Auberge thinks will help diversify the casino’s demographic with a young crowd.

“We feel strong about the Barstool brand,” says Alex Rangel, vice president and assistant general manager at L’Auberge. “It really speaks to a younger demographic that is heavily interested in sports.”

The casino also plans to reopen Edge Bar in May 2023 in a new space. The team hopes guests will enjoy the game at Barstool and head over to Edge afterward.

Barstool Sportsbook shares the sports blog and media brand’s signature, playful look. A football field mat covers the betting floor and huge wooden chairs are displayed for photo opportunities. Barstool slogans are displayed throughout.

