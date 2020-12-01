First-ever 225 GIVES campaign underway

Today is #GivingTuesday, marking the premier of the 225 GIVES campaign.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, some $2.04 million had been raised from 2,140 donations made to 178 Baton Rouge-area organizations.

With mini-fundraising challenges planned throughout the day, David Beach, who is part of the 225 GIVES leadership team, says a $10 donation to any organization could ultimately help that organization win a $500 prize. Moreover, at least $200,000 in proposed matching funds won’t vest until community members donate enough money to meet those matches.

“We have to get all of our community members donating to this platform, even if it’s just a little bit,” Beach says. “If you can donate more money, you’re helping the organization you’re supporting bring home a larger share of proportional matching funds, which are around $350,000.”

By the end of the day, the regionwide campaign—presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Capital Area United Way—aims to raise $4.225 million in an effort to support more than 200 area nonprofits that have been hit hard by the pandemic because they’ve had to cancel important fundraising events.

Individuals can use the website’s search tool to find a cause that is important to them, select one or more nonprofits that support that cause, and donate to them in one transaction. Also on the website, people can either start their own fundraisers for a particular organization, or send money to fundraisers that others have started.

Beach says the campaign team will make announcements on its social media platforms all day, such as when “power hours” will take place and which organizations will receive additional $500 checks.

The fundraiser officially ends at midnight, though nonprofits will be able to reconcile matches over the next few weeks. Visit 225GIVES.org to make a donation today.