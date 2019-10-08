First tenants moving into Cybersecurity Coordination Center late October

Stephenson Technologies Corp and Alabama-based Radiance Technologies will move into the new Louisiana Cyber Coordination Center, located at the Water Campus, later this month, while the Louisiana National Guard is set to move in sometime next year.

The center, announced in late August, will ultimately house cybersecurity workers with the Louisiana National Guard, as well as employees of Stephenson and Radiance. The center is designed to be a certified secure space for cybersecurity staff and the three organizations will be able to collaborate on work and complete projects requiring specific security clearances.

Jeff Moulton, with Stephenson, says the center will give the three partners the opportunity to do more work in Baton Rouge, instead of traveling to Washington, D.C., or Shreveport to use secure spaces.

“Now we can keep more jobs here,” Moulton says, adding the organization does work for agencies like the departments of Energy and Defense as well as members of the intelligence community.

Louisiana Economic Development is ponying up some $1.5 million to buildout the 11,000-square-foot space on Brickyard Lane, as well as up to $500,000 in additional payments to cover the National Guard’s lease payments for up to five years. LED Secretary Don Pierson says the guard will make budgetary accommodations to pick up its share of the rent in the future.

The other partnered tenants, Stephenson and Radiance, will each pay $100,000 annually in lease payments.