First Class Travels: What to do in Park City, Utah

A home to some of the events during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Park City, Utah, serves as a colorful ski destination.

In Business Report’s latest First Class Travels feature, Colleen Waguespack, owner and founder of Colleen Waguespack Interiors and Fig & Dove, suggests how to make the most of this Western escape.

Founded as a mining town, Park City now offers a luxurious skiing experience—with a lot fewer hassles than Colorado, Waguespack says. “It’s a great, sophisticated, mountain town with preserved buildings, but there’s also a great upscale scene with restaurants.”

