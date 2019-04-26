Financial literacy courses gain traction as student debt rises

As college debt rises, so too does interest in teaching financial literacy, The New York Times reports.

Last year, just 17 states required high school students to complete a course in personal finance—a number unchanged from two years earlier.

However, a recent flurry of mandates and proposals in more than a dozen states suggests that efforts to formally include money matters in high school classrooms are gaining traction.

“There was a lull,” Nan Morrison, chief executive of the Council for Economic Education, told the Times. “But now we’re seeing movement.”

Experts attribute the reignited interest to mounting student debt, which averaged $29,000 per person in 2017, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.

Read the full New York Times story.