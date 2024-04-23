Final open house to be hosted tonight for Florida Corridor master plan

The Cortana Corridor Economic Development District and the Florida Corridor Plan Project Team are hosting their final open house tonight. During the event, the community will be able to provide input on the master plan for the 12-mile corridor.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at RENEW Church, formerly Florida Boulevard Baptist Church.

The master plan addresses transportation, land use, urban design and community development through the lens of equitable investment.

The CCEDD is administering the plan in cooperation with Build Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Metro Council member Cleve Dunn Jr. Franklin Associates is handling outreach for the plan, which is expected to be completed this summer. Andrew Broderick of Perkins & Will is the project’s lead manager.

In the summer of 2022, the Metro Council voted to provide the Cortana Corridor Economic District with an estimated $1.5 million in new sales tax revenue generated by redeveloping the Cortana Mall site into an Amazon fulfillment facility.

The group sought public feedback on a handful of sites along the 12-mile corridor in February.

One significant part of the master plan is the development of 20-minute neighborhoods. A 20-minute neighborhood is a place where residents have amenities within walking distance and facilities to enable healthy lifestyles and improve quality of life, according to the project website.

The 20-minute neighborhoods would be developed in six areas labeled as “neighborhood centers”: The Interstate-110 Stitch, Mid City, Foster and Florida, Bon Carre, Cortana and Sherwood.

Learn more about the project here. The final plan intends to provide a clear guide for economic development projects within the district while leveraging concurrent investments in infrastructure along and adjacent to the Florida Corridor.