FedEx expanding deliveries to seven days a week  

FedEx Corp. will deliver packages seven days a week starting next year, adding an extra operating day to accommodate America’s online shopping habits, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The delivery giant also plans to bring to customers’ doorsteps many of the packages it currently drops at local Post Offices. The shift will seek to lower costs by building density along FedEx Ground routes, while also shifting some 2 million packages daily out of the U.S. Postal Service’s network.

The changes aim to serve an e-commerce shopping market, and adds capacity to FedEx’s network by using existing facilities an extra day to handle what the company expects will be a doubling of small package shipments in the U.S. by 2026.

The change comes at a time when FedEx’s traditional Express business of rushing deliveries by jet across the country or globe has slowed. Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and many other retailers have expanded their warehouse networks, adding locations near more U.S. cities where they can store goods and ship them shorter distances.

The U.S. Postal Service, meanwhile, is also considering expanding package delivery to seven days a week. It currently delivers packages on Sundays for Amazon year round and for other shippers during the holidays. A USPS spokesman declined to comment. Read the full story.