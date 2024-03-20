Federal Reserve officials still looking at rate cuts later this year

Despite solid growth and firmer-than-anticipated inflation in recent months, Federal Reserve officials have not significantly changed their outlook for delivering interest rate cuts later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Most officials penciled in three rate cuts this year in new projections, the same as in December. The central bank held steady its benchmark federal funds rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 23-year high.

The economic projections released Wednesday were the subject of intense focus on Wall Street because investors crave more information about how inflation readings for January and February influenced the Fed’s outlook. Stronger price pressures this year interrupted a streak of cooler reports in the second half of last year, raising questions over whether inflation will return to the Fed’s 2% target as quickly as officials and investors have anticipated.

Ahead of the release of those projections and the Fed’s policy statement, investors anticipated the Fed would cut rates three times this year, with better than even odds that the first move would occur by June. The Fed meets one more time before that, on April 30-May 1.

