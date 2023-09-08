Federal government affirms commitment to clean up Capitol Lakes

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has officially declared that addressing contamination of the Capitol Lakes in Baton Rouge is a national priority.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked EPA to designate the lakes a Superfund site, which makes them eligible for federal cleanup, oversight and funding. EPA first publicly proposed the move in March.

“Residents of heavily industrialized communities like Baton Rouge should not have to live with higher levels of water, air and soil contamination,” EPA Regional Administrator Earthea Nance says in a statement released today.

The agency also is proposing adding a different Baton Rouge location to the Superfund National Priorities List. The Exide Baton Rouge site is described as a former secondary lead smelter and refinery.

So what’s next for the Capitol Lakes? In all Superfund sites in Louisiana, the EPA is the lead agency, while the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality provides a supporting role, explains Gregory Langley with DEQ.

The next step is a remedial investigation designed to determine the extent of contamination, followed by a feasibility study to determine potential methods of cleanup. It has not yet been determined if the “potentially responsible parties” will conduct the studies under EPA oversight, or if the agency will do the studies and try to recover the costs later, Langley says.

Sediments and fish tissue from the lakes near the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion have shown contamination from Polychlorinated Biphenyls, which can cause liver damage and skin conditions, the EPA says. Other contaminants of concern include arsenic, mercury and lead, and the government warns residents not to consume fish from the lakes.

The Exide Baton Rouge site covers 33 acres next to Baton Rouge Bayou. High concentrations of antimony, arsenic, lead, manganese and zinc have been found in groundwater and soils on the site, with unlined waste piles and open surface impoundments contributing to discharges of contaminated ground and surface water, the agency says.