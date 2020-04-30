Fed expands loan offerings, eligibility for $600B Main Street Lending Program

The Federal Reserve will expand loan offerings and qualification rules for its Main Street Lending Program, allowing larger businesses to participate and relaxing minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

Businesses with up to 15,000 employees and $5 billion in annual revenues in 2019 are now eligible, up from earlier limits of 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenue. The minimum loan size will also decline, from $1 million to $500,000.

“These changes are beneficial because they mean more borrowers will have more access to the loans,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Everyone’s been paying attention to the Paycheck Protection Program, but business owners need to look at all available options. Most tools have targeted small businesses, but not larger, mid-sized businesses, such as this one does.”

The forthcoming $600 billion lending effort is designed to reach small and mid-sized businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses can solicit loans of up to four years from banks at below-market rates; however, unlike PPP loans, these must be repaid, though payments can be deferred in their first year.

Knapp advises eligible Baton Rouge area business owners to consult with their CPAs and bankers about the loan program, for which they can apply through their local banks. He also encourages businesses to learn more by reading BRAC’s guide on coronavirus-related federal legislation.

As of Thursday afternoon, more changes are expected to come to the program.

The Fed had initially unveiled two loan options—one for new debt (the Main Street New Loan Facility) and one for existing loans (the Main Street Expanded Loan Facility)—each of which requires banks that make loans and sell them to the Fed to retain a 5% piece of the debt. But the central bank said Thursday it would create a third option for firms with slightly higher debt loads (the Main Street Priority Loan Facility), under which banks will have to maintain a larger 15% stake in the debt sold to the Fed.

It’s uncertain when exactly the program will be running, though a start date is expected to be announced soon.

Additionally, the Fed is reportedly evaluating a separate approach that would extend the program to nonprofit institutions like hospitals and universities.

Here are the answers to some FAQs about the Main Street Lending Program.