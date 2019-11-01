Family-owned funeral home in Central sold to Texas-based corporation

The Seale Funeral Home on Hooper Road, near Central, has been sold to a Texas-based firm for $1.4 million.

Stacy and Billy Seale, through Funeral Properties LLC, sold the property to Service Corporation International, which bought the property through a subsidiary LLC, S.E. Funeral Homes of Louisiana.

Bobby Suchman, general manager of Seale Funeral Services, says the family’s two locations in Livingston Parish—in Livingston and Denham Springs—are not part of the deal or up for sale.

Through September, Service Corporation International, based in Houston, operated 1,477 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries in 44 states and Puerto Rico. The company, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, also owns property in Canada.