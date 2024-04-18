Family businesses expect to grow this year

Despite uncertain economic conditions, family-owned companies in the U.S. are expecting this year to be good for business, Inc. reports.
Seventy-four percent of U.S. family businesses are anticipating at least 10% growth this year, according to newly released data from Family Enterprise USA, a nonprofit and advocacy group that promotes family businesses. The organization has said that these growth expectations mark a “significant jump from the prior year.”
Last year, 61% of family businesses grew—and 38% of those businesses grew by at least 10%. Additionally, most family businesses in the survey—90%—added between 1 and 50 jobs to their payroll last year.
The growth doesn’t come without its worries. Family business owners are especially concerned with taxes, according to the report.