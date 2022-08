ExxonMobil intends to temporarily shut down a coker and crude distillation unit at its Baton Rouge refinery in January for maintenance, Reuters reports.

The Baton Rouge refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the U.S., with a capacity of 520,000 barrels per day.

Starting in January, ExxonMobil will replace all of the drums the unit uses for distillation, which the company estimates will take about 68 days. Read the full story.