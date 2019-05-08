ExxonMobil to invest $100M in emissions technologies

ExxonMobil announced today it will invest about $100 million over 10 years in emissions-reduction technologies at some of the nation’s top energy research labs.

The company, reports The Houston Chronicle, says the funds will go the U.S. Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and National Energy Technology Laboratory for research into biofuels and carbon capture and storage projects in the power generation, transportation and industrial sectors.

The funds will be focused on energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction projects to help combat the effects of ongoing climate change, including reducing emissions from ExxonMobil fuels and petrochemicals production. Read the full story.