ExxonMobil likely to post second straight quarterly loss 

ExxonMobil warned today of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month, The Wall Street Journal reports.

ExxonMobil said in a regulatory filing that lower oil and gas prices are poised to drag down its production profits by an estimated $2.5 billion to $3.1 billion compared with the first quarter, when that unit of the company reported $536 million in profits.

ExxonMobil expects that tighter margins on turning oil into fuels such as gasoline and diesel and higher costs associated with moving crude around North America will reduce refining profits by some $800 million to $1.2 billion from the prior quarter. The company posted a $611 million first-quarter loss in its refining business.

Analysts have said they expect ExxonMobil to report a loss of about $2.3 billion during the second quarter, according to FactSet. It is set to disclose earnings July 31.

Exxon posted a $610 million loss during the first quarter, its first in three decades.