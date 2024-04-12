Experts are uncertain what will happen with abnormal economy

As economic indicators continue to unpredictably fluctuate, experts, business owners and consumers alike are unsure what to expect from the economy for the rest of the year, The Washington Post reports.

Despite experts largely predicting the economy would stabilize this year, factors that show economic health are instead settling in confusing positions.

The job market continues to grow at a blockbuster pace despite high interest rates historically curbing hiring or causing layoffs. Consumers are spending their money on essentials and luxury items, suggesting fears of a recession have receded. The stock market is also up.

The conflicting factors have created a puzzle of sorts, and financial markets and bankers are no longer expecting the Fed to lower rates in June.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.