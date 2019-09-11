Expect to see more seltzer at tailgates this fall 

Alcoholic seltzer has blown in up recent months with the most popular brand, White Claw, sparking jokes and a nationwide trend. It’s like La Croix, but boozy. Sales of the drink grew 283% in July compared to the same period last year, marking a rise in popularity and causing the brand to announce last Friday that there was a shortage across the U.S.

Other drink makers have been getting in the “hard” seltzer game, too, filling up shelves at local grocery and liquor stores and sparking an interest in improving the taste and quality of canned cocktails and even canned wines.

For those who aren’t fans of beer, there’s no better tailgate drink than something light and sweet but not overpowering. 225 Magazine compiled a list of hard seltzer brands that might serve as a refreshing drink for hot days in Death Valley. They’re also available in most Baton Rouge grocery stores.

Truly Hard Seltzer—This brand originates from Boston Beer Company—the same folks behind Samuel Adams beer. Like White Claw, Truly is 5% alcohol-by-volume and offers an array of fruity flavors, including Colima lime, pomegranate and blood orange.

Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water—This alcoholic spin-off of Henry’s Hard Soda is available in three flavors: lemon-lime, passion fruit and strawberry kiwi. The sugar-free, 88-calorie beverage contains 4.2% alcohol-by-volume.

White Claw—White Claw didn’t become a social media sensation overnight. The brand comes from the owner of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and debuted in 2016 as the 100-calorie, 5% alcohol-by-volume beverage we know today. You can try White Claw’s four different fruity flavors or, if you want something less sweet, opt for the unflavored Pure Hard Seltzer.

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer—This malt beverage has been “crafted to remove gluten” and has no artificial sweeteners. Flavors include cranberry lime, orange mango, raspberry rosé, berry lemonade and watermelon, a perfect variety for a large group of friends.

BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer BON & VIV consists of purified water and natural fruit flavors with 4.5% alcohol-by-volume. Flavors include black cherry rosemary, clementine hibiscus, grapefruit and lemon-lime. This brand originally comes from a Connecticut company called Boathouse Beverage, LLC.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct name of the creators of BON & VIV. Daily Report regrets the error.