Executive Spotlight: The Foust Group CEO Todd Foust

In April, Coating Services Inc., one of three affiliate companies of The Foust Group, was awarded a first place Safety Excellence Award from the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance in the Special Trade (Soft Craft, division one) category.

The award is just one indicator of how, under founder and CEO Todd Foust’s leadership, the company has been able to considerably expand its footprint over the past decade while still maintaining product excellence and employee safety.

Business Report recently sat down with Foust for its Executive Spotlight feature, to chat with him about his business and his journey to where he is today.

What inspired you to go into business for yourself, how did you form The Foust Group?

“I have always respected those who worked hard and took the risk to be an entrepreneur, and I always had an internal drive that wanted to test my formula as a leader and an owner. The establishment of our group was from a plan I put together that united talented leaders who provided specialty services throughout the industrial and marine industries.”