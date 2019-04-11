Executive Spotlight: SellSwipe Inc. President David Facey

After more than three years of development, the SellSwipe app—which allows consumers to find, follow and interact with locally owned retailers—President and CEO David Facey launched his creation in August 2018.

The launch was less than a year after Facey’s pitch for the app won the PitchBR competition during the 2017 Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. In the new Business Report Executive Spotlight feature, the LSU grad says its been the wild, wild west for him lately as he works to grow his business.

“It’s not uncommon for me to work until 4 or 5 in the morning,” says the self-described “workaholic, adding he’s currently focused on refining the product so SellSwipe can begin leveraging its partnerships across the country to scale quickly.

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Facey. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What was the greatest challenge in bringing your idea to fruition?

“Fundraising. The odds are extremely stacked against you when it comes to raising money as a minority-owned tech startup. We’re also in a region of the country where investors are considerably more risk-averse towards tech investments because of the lack of success stories and tech startups.”