Executive Spotlight: Scot Guidry, principal at Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate

In January, commercial real estate firm Mike Falgoust and Associates announced a partnership with New Orleans-based brokerage and management firm, Max J. Derbes Inc., to form a new company called Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate.

Manager and Principal Scot Guidry tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature that the transition and name change will not interrupt day-to-day business operations.

“We partnered with the best in the industry,” Guidry says. “It’s helped us broaden our market in every respect. I feel it will ultimately be beneficial to our agents, clients and the companies long term growth and profitability.”

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in commercial real estate and what drew you to the profession?

“I worked for a large industrial corporate company that went bankrupt. I saw many people lose so many invested years with the company overnight. I made it through but decided I’d rather invest in myself from then on. My parents sold real estate and I liked the commercial side.”