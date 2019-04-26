Executive spotlight: Chris Van Pelt, owner of M&M Glass Company

Since its founding 35 years ago by Robert Mitchell, M&M Glass has expanded from four to 40 employees, while its fleet of trucks has grown from one to 14.

“The one thing that has not changed over the years is our customer service philosophy,” says Chris Van Pelt, who joined the company as manager in 2001 and assumed ownership last year.

Van Pelt recently sat down with Business Report for its Executive Spotlight Q&A.

Van Pelt says his biggest goal as the company moves forward is improving M&M’s infrastructure through technology, staying on top of new innovations in our industry, and focusing on providing our customers with the best experience, quality and value.

Read the full Q&A with Van Pelt. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

Your father in law, Robert Mitchell, founded M&M Glass in 1984, and you came on board as a manager in 2001 and eventually owner in 2018. How has the business evolved and grown through the years?

“The company started out with a small number of offerings for residential glass work with one truck and grew into a company with a myriad of offerings and fourteen trucks. Additionally, M&M Glass Company began with four employees and is now at 40 employees. The one thing that has not changed over the years is our customer service philosophy. It has remained the same in that we provide the highest quality products, with exceptional service all at the best price possible.”