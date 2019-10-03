Executive Spotlight: Jerry Lebold, BASF senior vice president 

BASF announced in August it had appointed Jerry Lebold to serve as senior vice president and general manager for the company’s largest North American manufacturing site in Geismar. In his new role, Lebold leads operations of 27 plants at the Geismar facility that manufacture a range of products, including urethanes used in foam insulation, shoes and furniture; chemical intermediates used in adhesives, coatings, plastics, water and gas treatment; and surfactants used in detergents.

For those who are not familiar with BASF at Geismar, tell us a little bit about the company and your role.

“The best way I can describe BASF to people not familiar with us is that we don’t make the products you use every day—we make them better. We are a leading global company that has been creating chemistry in Louisiana for more than 60 years. We are a trusted partner, a top employer and an active member in the communities in which we operate. We are a company that values people—our employees, our customers and our community.”

As the new senior vice president and general manager at BASF’s Geismar site, what are your top priorities in your first year on the job?

“My top priorities start with listening….and then listening some more. In that process, I’m learning more about our Geismar team, our employees and the local community. We have a long history in Louisiana, and our goal is for BASF to be here for 60 more years.”