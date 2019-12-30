Executive Spotlight: Brown Eagle Contractors President Billy Bellefontaine 

In November, Billy Bellefontaine was named the new president of Brown Eagle Contractors.

He previously worked at Dow Chemical as a supply chain expertise director and comes from a family line of chemical engineers. As a new leader in the company, Bellefontaine will aggressively go after new opportunities in the petrochemical industry.

Business Report recently chatted with Bellefontaine for its Executive Spotlight feature. Read the full Q&A with Bellefontaine about his work and plans for Brown Eagle, here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

As the new president of Brown Eagle Contractors, what are your top priorities for your first year on the job?

“My first priority is to implement a strategy aimed at aggressively growing opportunities in the petrochemical industry while maintaining Brown Eagle’s core values of safety and quality. The petrochemical industry continues to grow rapidly and we want to provide the best supply chain value on the Gulf Coast. We will always provide our customers with the best value and continue to recognize that people are our greatest assets.”

You’re bringing to this role more than four decades of experience in engineering, logistics and supply chain management, previously serving as Dow Chemical’s supply chain expertise director. What lessons have you learned throughout your career that you think will help in this new position?

“Diversity and inclusion in the workforce benefit everyone and business. After working around the world in many different cultures and types of companies, I saw how diversity and inclusion work to accomplish the goals and vision of your company or group. The best ideas and innovations come from partnerships and conversations with the entire workforce.”