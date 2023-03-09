Entergy sued by former employee fired over marijuana use

Utilities behemoth Entergy was named defendant in an employment lawsuit filed in Mississippi Southern Court, reports Law.com.

Hattiesburg-based firm Johnson Ratliff & Waide filed the suit (5:23-cv-00016, Greene v. Entergy Operations Inc.) on behalf of a former Entergy employee who was allegedly terminated for unlawful cannabis use.

The plaintiff contends that he used lawfully prescribed THC derivatives to treat an eye pressure problem and that he was actually terminated in retaliation for refusing to falsify safety reports for the company. Counsel hasn’t appeared for the defendant, according to the publication.

Mississippi’s legislature passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in February 2022 establishing the state’s medical marijuana program, which went online this year.

Mississippi’s nascent medical marijuana program is starkly different from Louisiana, which has nine pharmacies dispensing marijuana products to patients. As of January, Mississippi had 163 dispensaries serving some 1,700 patients with licenses to buy cannabis, as well as 73 cultivators. In Louisiana, there are two cultivators, who grow in facilities in Baton Rouge and Ruston.