Entergy has Louisiana’s highest-paid public company CEO

Louisiana’s highest-paid public company executive is 58-year-old Leo Denault, the chairman and CEO of Entergy who earned $9.3 million last year, according to the Associated Press’ top-paid CEOs survey.

The survey, calculated by the AP and Equilar, an executive data firm, considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant. The median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12 million last year. See the full state-by-state list.