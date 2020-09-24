Entergy aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 

New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. announced today a new plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, adding the utility company to the scores of other American companies like Verizon, Ford, McDonald’s and Apple making similar pledges.

“Entergy remains focused on helping our stakeholders achieve their most ambitious aspirations in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way through new technologies and innovative solutions,” says Leo Denault, Entergy’s chairman of the board and CEO, in a prepared statement.

As part of its commitment, Entergy is pledging to continue investing in renewable energy sources, technologies and alternative fuels.

The new commitment builds on Entergy’s 20-year history of climate action, it says. In 2001, Entergy became the first U.S. utility to limit its carbon dioxide emissions voluntarily.

An overview of a potential path the company could take to net-zero emissions is available here.