Energy, petrochemical interest driving Louisiana port expansions

Driven largely by energy and petrochemical interests—from offshore production to the booming plastic resin industry—Louisiana’s ports are assertively expanding, according to 10/12 Industry Report.
Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District and pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy LP recently announced plans for a $30 million acquisition of land for a new export-capable liquids terminal on a 600-plus-acre site along the Mississippi River about 30 miles south of New Orleans.
The Port of South Louisiana is advancing nearly $60 million of projects, including four undertakings at its Globalplex Intermodal Terminal. The intermodal facility is set to add two self-contained, rail-mounted cranes and undergo dock upgrades under an $18.7 million, state-funded endeavor slated to go out for bids in mid-2019, while rail and warehouse projects also are moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Port of New Orleans and the St. Bernard Port are both seeing increasing cargo volumes. Read the full story.
