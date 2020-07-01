Employers weigh whether, how to disclose positive COVID-19 tests

With more workers back on the job, companies are increasingly confronting a difficult question, The Wall Street Journal reports: If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, who should be told?

In determining how and whether to disclose positive tests, companies have had to weigh privacy concerns, legal liability, workplace safety and absenteeism.

“There’s really no correct answer in all this,” Rachel Benton, a worker at a General Motors Co. assembly plant in Tennessee, told The Wall Street Journal.

Though federal law prohibits employers from identifying the infected worker, there’s no universal playbook beyond that, resulting in a patchwork of approaches that can vary widely even within the same industry. For instance, workers at Volkswagen AG are effectively able to track positive tests among the staff each day while infections at Toyota Motor Corp. plants are kept to a tight circle.

Guidelines developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say employers should inform anyone who has come into contact with a worker who has tested positive. Meanwhile, some auto factory workers infected by the virus are self-reporting their cases via social media.

Read the full story