Employees increasingly paying larger share of their medical costs 

The growth of high-deductible health plans over the past decade led to workers with employer-sponsored coverage paying a larger share, on average, of their health care costs between 2013 and 2019, according to a new analysis by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

According to Axios, this means that a large portion of people are paying significantly more in terms of raw dollar amounts for their health care coverage, and that’s on top of premium increases.

The share of medical expenses workers enrolled in employer-sponsored coverage paid increased from 17.4% in 2013 to 19% in 2019, the analysis found. It declined to 16.2% in 2020, though that may have been a result of pandemic disruptions to health care.

Enrollees spent a median $249 out-of-pocket in 2013, $287 in 2019 and $205 in 2020. This median includes people without any medical expenses. The average out-of-pocket costs rose from $737 in 2013 to $906 in 2019, falling to $811 in 2020. Read the full story.