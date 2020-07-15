Employees feel pressured as companies order them back to offices  

As parts of the U.S. economy attempt to reopen, companies and institutions are taking various approaches to getting people back to work as coronavirus infections surge across the U.S.

With more than 3.3 million confirmed cases nationwide and a death toll topping 135,000, employers say they are operating under unprecedented circumstances with no universal guidelines, making it difficult to balance workers’ safety and financial urgency after months of inactivity.

The result is a segment of the workforce ranging from baseball players to bankers who say they feel undue pressure to report for duty, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Phillips 66, for example, in June recalled the majority of its employees to its main Houston office, which houses around 2,300 people. It has stayed mostly full, even as Texas has emerged as a hotspot for new infections that have strained the state’s hospital system. Employees at the company have been discussing what they describe as lax safety protocols on issues like masks and an onerous approval process to work from home.

Employees of Crédit Agricole Group received an email June 8 from Marc-Andre Poirier, senior regional officer for the Americas at the financial firm’s corporate and investment-banking unit, saying that all New York City employees would start returning to the office in phases beginning June 15. Some would be told to return full time while others would rotate in and out of the office in assigned groups, according to the email, which was viewed by the Journal.

Employees with pre-existing medical conditions were told to contact human resources. One employee who went through the bank’s process of asking not to return to the office due to an elevated health risk was told the bank saw no reason for him not to return, according to an email viewed by the Journal. Read the full story.