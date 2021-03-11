Embracing opportunities sparks rapid growth for City Group Hospitality

The year 2021 had barely begun and Baton Rouge restaurant group City Group Hospitality was already rolling out three new ventures: 3 Little Pigs, a sandwich shop launched in early January in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine; City Taco, a new ghost kitchen taco operation that opened inside the company’s City Slice Pizzeria on Chimes Street; and the forthcoming Spoke N’Hub, a neighborhood restaurant soon to occupy the spot recently vacated by Bistro Byronz on Government Street.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky,” says City Group managing partner Stephen Hightower. “We have an unbelievable team. Even though the last year was rough, we’ve been able to embrace new opportunities.”

The speedy pace of this year’s announcements befits the restaurant group—named Business Report’s Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)—which holds four other full-service restaurants, another LSU-based cafe and a catering and commissary division. Not bad for a culinary universe that formed less than four years ago. That’s when Baton Rouge businessman Patrick Valluzzo approached Hightower, who was at the time managing partner for City Pork, about starting a restaurant group comprising high-volume, trendsetting stores.

Valluzzo, whose family was selling off many of its McDonald’s franchises, liked what he saw in City Pork, an artisan deli started a few years earlier by Chase Lyons and Trey Williams, who have since sold out. Hightower, a restaurant industry veteran, had shaped the spot’s second location, City Pork Brasserie and Bar, into a chef-driven restaurant with an expansive, modern Southern menu. It set the right tone for what he and Valluzzo would go on to achieve after they formed City Group Hospitality.

The partnership between Hightower and Valluzzo represents years of combined experience on different ends of the restaurant industry. Valluzzo brought large-scale systems thinking and back-office management, while Hightower brought a keen sense of operations. Read the full story from the latest edition of Business Report.