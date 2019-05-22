Electro Medical Equipment Co. earns 2019 Lantern Award

Electro Medical Equipment Co. has brought home a 2019 Lantern Award for manufacturing excellence from Louisiana Economic Development.

The veteran-owned Prairieville company, which makes textiles used in labor and delivery and cardiology, was among eight Louisiana companies presented with a Lantern Award at a ceremony held at the Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday evening.

EME, founded in 1984, is owned by Larry Gussman and Jim and Leonard Carmouche. The company started as a distributor for Hewlett-Packard, and moved into manufacturing by creating a pouch that patients wear to hold medical monitors on their bodies, says Cydney Severio, EME’s general manager. Severio says the company moved to its current manufacturing and distribution center on Reulet Oaks Drive two years ago.

Since 1979, LED has annually given the awards out to a company in each of the state’s eight regions that shows “excellence in manufacturing and outstanding service to their communities.”

LED has more details on all of this year’s Lantern Award winners, which also include:

Acadiana Region—Cabot Corp. in Ville Platte

Bayou Region—Marathon Petroleum Co. in Garyville

Central Region—Manchac Technologies in Alexandria

Northeast Region—Neighbors LLC in West Monroe

Northwest Region—Metro Aviation in Shreveport

Southeast Region—Computrols in Gretna

Southwest Region—Southside Machine Works in Lake Charles