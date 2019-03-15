Eggs may be bad for you again, study finds

Slow down a second before you tuck into a three-egg omelet or frittata at one of Baton Rouge’s up and coming brunch spots this weekend because the ever-confusing dietary pendulum has swung again, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Eggs may not be so good for you after all. That’s according to a large new study published today that links higher consumption of dietary cholesterol with cardiovascular disease and death.

Eating 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol a day was associated with a 17% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and an 18% higher risk of death from any cause, researchers determined from analyses of the eating and health patterns of a diverse population of 29,615 U.S. adults over several years.

Eating three to four eggs a week was linked with a 6% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and an 8% higher risk of dying from any cause, according to the study, which was led by researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

But the study was observational, showing that people who eat lots of eggs have greater health risks but not a cause and effect. More research is needed, the authors say.

The findings “are interesting and point to the need for further research,” said Mickey Rubin, executive director of the American Egg Board’s Egg Nutrition Center. Read the full story.