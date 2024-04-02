Effective onboarding process can be essential to retaining employees

Effectively onboarding new employees is essential, and a good onboarding process can enhance employee productivity and increase loyalty, the Harvard Business Review reports.

Many organizations fail to do this, however, according to a 2022 survey from payroll company Paychex. Only about half of new hires are satisfied with their onboarding experience and new employee turnover rates can be as high as 20% in the first 45 days. Approximately one-third of employees leave their jobs within the first three months of employment.

One mistake companies make is providing just one day of orientation and a packet explaining benefits. Overloading a new hire with information can backfire because it overwhelms them.

Providing new hires with concise information on job requirements, organizational norms, and performance expectations can be a game changer. It enhances the new hire’s understanding and improves the company’s ability to retain the employee for an extended period.

