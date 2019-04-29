EFCU Financial expanding to south Baton Rouge

EFCU Financial is expanding to south Baton Rouge with a new 3,000-square-foot branch on Perkins Road, near Hyacinth Avenue.

Karon Musemeche, chief administrative officer, says when union staff looked at their business’ footprint, they noticed a glaring coverage hole in the south Baton Rouge area. The Perkins Road branch will be the eighth for the credit union, which operates locations in north Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Zachary, Prairieville and Denham Springs.

“We think (eight branches) is a good number for our size credit union,” Musemeche says, adding she hopes the new branch will open Dec. 2.

Construction on the new branch is estimated to cost $1.2 million and will start in the next 30 days. Labarre Associates is serving as the architect and builder on the project, and CDI Solutions is completing the interior design.

EFCU Financial was the fourth largest credit union by total assets, according to Business Report’s 2018 Book of Lists, reporting more than 38,500 members and $382 million in assets as of June 2017. The credit union has grown to nearly 44,000 members, with more than $477 million in assets, as of March.