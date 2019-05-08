Edwards, LCTCS announce collaboration with Amazon

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Greater New Orleans, Inc. and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System today announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services, a computing business unit within Amazon.

As part of the collaboration, each of the 12 LCTCS colleges will implement AWS Educate, a cloud learning platform for students.

LCTCS will also work with AWS Educate to create an associate degree in cloud computing to address the Louisiana tech employers’ need for workers with cloud computing skills.

AWS Educate is a global initiative to provide students with resources for building skills in cloud technology. Additionally, the program provides access to a proprietary job board, enabling students to search and apply for thousands of cloud jobs and internship opportunities from Amazon and other companies around the world.

“As we continue to diversify Louisiana’s economy, tech jobs are making up an important growth sector,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “Companies specializing in software, IT services, digital media, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, GIS technology and other emerging fields have partnered with higher education institutions across Louisiana to create programs that provide a pipeline of skilled workers. Starting with this two-year associate degree at LCTCS institutions, we look forward to expanding commitments with four-year degree programs across the UL System, as well as at the Southern University and LSU systems. This represents a great opportunity to help us secure our 21st-century workforce.”