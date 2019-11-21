Education, infrastructure and minimum wage among JBE’s second-term priorities

Raising the minimum wage from $7.25 and addressing the gender pay gap are among the items on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ list of things he wants to accomplish in his second term in office.

During his first news conference post-election, Edwards told the news media that $7.25 was no longer a sustainable living wage. He aims to raise the minimum wage as well as pass a bill for equal pay.

“We have the largest gender pay gap in the country,” Edwards says. “That offends me.”

The incumbent named early childhood education as his No. 1 focus for his second term, saying teachers need additional pay raises to match the Southern average. He also mentioned the state’s recently released master plan for higher education, which aims to arm 60% of Louisiana’s working-age adults with a post-secondary degree or credential by 2030. He says the plan will help transform the state, assisting with investment recruitment and creating jobs.

Infrastructure, along with coastal remediation and protection, were also listed among his second-term priorities.

Since the election, Edwards says he’s worked to re-establish good communication with President Donald Trump, who supported Baton Rouge-businessman Eddie Rispone during the campaign, so they could work together. Trump called Edwards earlier this week to congratulate him on a successful campaign.

When asked if Eddie Rispone made any good points during his campaign, Edwards simply replied “no.”

Edwards is meeting with new legislators tomorrow and plans to have one-on-one meetings with legislators in December. On the upcoming speaker’s race, Edwards says he wants to work with someone who isn’t an “obstructionist.”