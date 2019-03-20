Economist says coach Ed Orgeron is worth every penny

Even with the $500,000 raise the LSU Board of Supervisors is today expected to give to football coach Ed Orgeron, board members and one of the state’s top economists suggest the deal remains a bargain.

“He’s absolutely worth every penny,” says economist and LSU Professor Emeritus Loren Scott in an interview with USA Today Network. “It may not seem logical, but it’s true.

“If you look at how much revenue he adds to the athletic department with wins and taking teams to bowls it’s quite significant.”

Orgeron’s raise is expected to sail through the board’s athletic committee meeting this morning and win full board approval later today. The meeting is underway now.

The raise bumps Coach O’s annual salary to $4 million and places him in the Top 25 highest paid coaches, tied at No. 24 with Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente.

“If you want to compete at the highest level you have to be competitive in compensation to attract and keep the top coaches,”James Moore, a member of the LSU board, says. “I believe this is a good deal for LSU when you compare it to other salaries in the SEC and look at the results Coach O has delivered.” Read the full story.