EBR schools superintendent stepping down due to health reasons  

East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Leslie M. Brown is stepping down from her role, effective Thursday, due to a medical emergency, the school board announced via email today.

Brown was selected for the position in June, and started on Aug. 1, before submitting her resignation two weeks ago.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will follow Louisiana state law and policies to appoint the next superintendent. The board is expected to consider agenda items related to this matter at its scheduled meeting Thursday, Oct. 15. The previous superintendent, Warren Drake, retired June 30, leading to Brown’s hiring.

Brown’s husband, Willis, informed the board of her resignation.

“Today, it is with great sadness I write to you, as her husband and as her power of attorney, to report her health has continued to deteriorate, leaving her unable to pen this letter herself and forcing her to tender her resignation,” he wrote. He thanked the board and the school system for welcoming the Brown family into Baton Rouge.