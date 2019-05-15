eBay Retail Revival program attracting interest among Baton Rouge businesses

Just over a week after plans were unveiled to the public, eBay’s Retail Revival program is already attracting interest amongst Baton Rouge area business owners and entrepreneurs who want to expand operations, utilize insider resources and compete in a new marketplace.

“We’re a B2B company, and this would be an excellent expansion opportunity for us to also sell some of our branded merchandise in a B2C marketplace,” says Nenette Gray, owner of Lemonade Creative Marketing, who’s been selling on the eBay platform since 1998 and has even traveled to San Jose, California, for its 10-year anniversary.

It isn’t cost-efficient, says Gray, for her to sell promotional merchandise—including branded T-shirts and koozies—to her clients in small volumes from a brick-and-mortar location. She says eBay’s program would allow her to market smaller quantities of merchandise without having a storefront present.

Performance Mods owner Josh Cauley says he’s already building the infrastructure needed for his ecommerce company to accommodate the platform, including integrating its software with eBay’s, connecting their APIs and changing its pricing software. Cauley wants to boost Performance Mods’ eBay presence in order to diversify his clientele.

“[eBay CEO Devin Wenig] said they’re going to do $11 billion in automotive services this year—that’s us,” says Cauley, whose company sells over 80,000 automotive products. “We’re limited to marketing $1 million worth of products on eBay, so we’re asking them through this program to give us a higher limit on the products we can list.”

Learning best ecommerce practices and being connected to insider resources quickly is also a plus, says Corey Tisdale, whose company ShoppersChoice.com recently consolidated under the BBQGuys brand and is interested in the dedicated coaching eBay offers through its program.

Meanwhile, David Fluker, owner of Fluker Farms and co-founder of home decor company Roux Brands, says he’s considering applying for the program through both of his companies. If selected, he would advertise Fluker’s feeder insects, and possibly Roux Brands’ gumbo bowls, among various other home decor items.

Gray, Cauley, Tisdale and Fluker were among those local business owners present at a roundtable held by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and eBay CEO Devin Wenig at 3Tails Wine & Cheese last week, hours after the two announced the city’s upcoming 12-month partnership with the online marketplace. Business owners discussed current barriers they face when establishing an e-commerce presence, among other topics.