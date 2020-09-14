East Baton Rouge employment fell nearly 3% in Q1 from previous year

Employment fell in six of the seven largest Louisiana parishes in the first quarter of 2020, with East Baton Rouge Parish posting the second-highest losses.

Employment in East Baton Rouge Parish dropped nearly 3% year-over-year for the first quarter, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Calcasieu Parish saw the highest year-over-year drop, sinking 5.5%, while St. Tammany Parish was the only large parish that reported employment growth, albeit small.

Six of the seven largest parishes in the state also reported average weekly wage gains from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, though all six were below the national rate of 3.3%. At 3.1%, Jefferson Parish had the largest gain, with East Baton Rouge Parish following with 2.6%.

Workers in the Baton Rouge metro area had an average weekly wage of $1,074, below the nationwide average of $1,222. See the full report.