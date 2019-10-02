Early voting soars, especially in St. George area, through election’s first two days

Louisiana voters flocked to the polls during the first two days of early voting Saturday and Monday, doubling the number of ballots cast during the first two days of the last governor’s primary election in 2015, The News Star reports.

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said 76,874 voters cast early ballots on Saturday compared to 37,708 on the same day in 2015.

That was followed by 44,832 voters casting ballots on Monday compared to 22,664 in 2015.

Early voting continues from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m through Saturday. Election Day is Oct. 12.

“I’m hopeful it’s a sign that we’ll see higher-than-anticipated early turnout,” said Ardoin, who initially forecast a voter turnout percentage of between 35% and 40%.

In addition to the governor’s race, every seat in the Louisiana Legislature is in play other than candidates who didn’t draw opposition, as well as the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

Early turnout has been especially heavy in East Baton Rouge Parish, pollster John Couvillion of JMC Enterprises of Louisiana, tells Daily Report, especially within precincts eligible to vote on the incorporation of the city of St. George. On the first day of early voting, turnover in the parish was up 244% compared to 2015, but an eye-catching 725% inside the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George.

Ardoin said it’s too early to determine whether the surge in early voting will translate to larger overall turnout or is a reflection of the growing popularity of the convenience of early voting. Read the full story.