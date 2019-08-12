Dumas golf course will be ‘repurposed’ as part of Greenwood-zoo masterplan

All 18-holes of the Woody Dumas Memorial golf course are on the chopping block, says BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. The agency wants to repurpose the space for activities that will attract more people, such as adding an outdoor musical venue, improving sports fields or increasing the size of the lake for kayakers.

However, whatever replaces the seldom-played course won’t be part of the first phase of renovations for Greenwood Park, which Wilson says can start as early next year. Also, Dumas will remain open until the re-layout of the nearly adjacent 9-hole J.S. Clark Golf course is complete.

“Golfers in that area will always have a place to golf,” Wilson said at this afternoon’s Press Club luncheon.

Full details on all improvements that will be part of the Greenwood Park-Baton Rouge Zoo master plan are set to be revealed to the public on Saturday. Expected to be included is a promenade boardwalk from the lake at Greenwood to the entrance of the zoo, which will be moved to the back end of the property.

The first priority, however, is addressing necessary improvements to the zoo for accreditation purposes, Wilson says. A new $11 million giraffe exhibit is planned, allowing the public to feed the long-necked creatures, as well as an underwater exhibit for pygmy hippos. Several million dollars will also be spent on a new parking lot and road improvements.

The first phase of the master plan project is estimated to cost between $30 million to $40 million, Wilson says, and the agency intends to apply for grants with the Army Corps of Engineers.