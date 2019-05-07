DSLD pays $2M for 30 lots off Tiger Bend Road

DSLD Homes has purchased 30 lots off Tiger Bend Road, across from Snowden Road, for $2 million, according to sales records.

The homebuilder, named one of Business Report’s 2019 companies of the year, bought the lots from developer Kevin Nguyen’s America Homeland LLC. The two entities have together built multiple subdivisions. Saun Sullivan and Jeff Purpera Jr., with DSLD, and Nguyen were unable to be reached this afternoon for more information.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parishwide Enterprise GIS data repository, the new subdivision will have a single, dead-end street entrance with a cul-de-sac.

DSLD built the 105-lot Rose Gardens community last year less than two miles down Tiger Bend Road, near Antioch Road, which was also developed by Nguyen. In 2017, Nguyen told Daily Report that the nearby Woman’s Hospital and other developments going up in the area were reasons why the location was attractive for a subdivision. Also, the area did not flood in August 2016.