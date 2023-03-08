Drugs, weapons and cash among refuse found in Baton Rouge’s litter

Volunteer Baton Rouge anti-litter group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful witnessed a drug bust today at one of its regular cleanup spots, founder Jennifer Richardson says.

Stashes of drugs and paraphernalia, cash and even an automatic weapon (with the magazine in backwards) are among the volunteers’ finds in their never-ending quest to put a dent in Baton Rouge’s litter problem, Richardson told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

“We find weapons all the time,” she says.

Richardson says they often clean up abandoned homeless camps. But while she urges motorists not to give money to people at intersections who say they are homeless, she says she has a good relationship with many of the unhoused people she meets, who sometimes help her clean up and thank her for leaving behind trash cans.

Richardson says the group uses the loose cash members find to buy more trash bags. She says the group has collected more than 7,900 contractor bags of trash since its founding in early 2021 and has placed 120 garbage cans around the city.

Beyond aesthetics, Baton Rouge’s trash kills wildlife and increases the region’s flood risk, she says.

“All of this stuff ends up in drains,” she says. “That’s why our properties are flooding.”

